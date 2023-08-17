Water Main Break Floods Route 4 Exit In Paramus

Construction crews working near the exit ramp for Paramus Road off the westbound highway accidentally punctured the 16-inch main shortly before noon Aug. 17.

It unleashed a mini flood that filled the exit with nearly a foot of water and closed Route 4's left lane near the median.

A crew from Veolia got to work while Paramus police and a state DOT team did their best to keep traffic moving past the spot.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

