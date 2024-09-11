Jacob L. Gorton, of Salisbury, VT, became the center of an investigation when Paramus police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit in March 2024, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Paramus Police Department found that Gordon "engaged in sexual conversations with the juvenile, instructing the child to expose himself on camera and send nude photos of his intimate parts," Musella said.

A months-long investigation led detectives to Gorton by tracing the social media account he used to engage with the victim, police said. Gorton was charged with the production of child pornography on Sept. 6, and arrested in VT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Muesella said.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Vermont State Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Middlebury, VT Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Gorton was located and arrested at his home and brought before the Addison County, VT Superior Court. Following his first appearance, GORGortonTON was released by the Court pending a subsequent hearing that will take place on Oct 7 in Addison County. At that time, authorities in Vermont will seek Gorton's extradition to Bergen County.

