Velvet Poveromo was last seen at her home in the Teaneck area, according to the Paramus Police Department. Her daughter was the last person to contact her, police said.

Poveromo has not been heard from or seen since.

Poveromo is widowed and was married to Charlie Poveromo, the former owner of Henley’s Bar & Grill in New Milford and manager of Grissini Restaurant in Englewood Cliffs. He died in 2018.

Velvet is described as having gray and black hair, standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. No information on her clothing or vehicle was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paramus Police Department at (201) 262-3400.

