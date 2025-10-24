Trump Hosting Tele-Rally For Ciattarelli

The tele-rally is taking place Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Early voting begins the next day.

"The stakes couldn’t be higher — and on November 4th, we’re sending a powerful message to the nation: New Jersey is ready for change," Ciattarelli wrote on social media. "Let’s show America what happens when New Jersey stands united and turns out to VOTE!"

Trump, who endorsed Ciattarelli in the primary, has been touting his candidacy on his Truth Social page, calling him a winner for New Jersey, while dismissing his opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, as a "stone cold loser" who will drive up energy costs in the Garden State.

"She has no understanding of what she is doing. Put simply, Jack Ciattarelli will bring your energy costs down to a new low, and Mikie Sherrill will do the exact opposite," Trump wrote.

Former President Barack Obama will be stumping for Sherrill at a Get Out the Vote rally in Newark on Saturday, Nov. 1. Obama endorsed Sherrill in an ad last week.

"Mikie is a mom, who will drive down costs for New Jersey families," Obama said. "As a federal prosecutor and former Navy helicopter pilot, she worked to keep our community safe. Mikie's integrity, grit and commitment to service are what we need in our leaders right now.

To join the Trump/Ciattarelli tele-rally, call 855-962-1280.

