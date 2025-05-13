Trump Endorses Ciattarelli For NJ Governor

Trump, who has property in Bedminster in Somerset County, endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for the Republican nomination on his Truth Social account Monday.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump said. “Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!). He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda.”

Trump said Ciattarelli will grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations and help secure the Southern border.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!” Trump wrote.

Ciattarelli was the Republican nominee for governor in 2021, losing to incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy 51% to 48.2%.

"Truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement today," Ciattarelli said on social media. "It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again."

The move cements Ciattarelli’s frontrunner status for the Republican nomination, though his main challenger, Bill Spadea, said he’s not backing down.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement comes after a years long effort by Jack to lie about his own record,” Spadea said in a statement. “My resolve to fight for the people of New Jersey has never been greater. I intend to continue fighting for the America First agenda because that is what’s best for the state and our nation.”

The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election handicapper, lists the New Jersey governor’s race as “Lean Democrat.”

