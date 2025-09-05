Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 17 To Route 4

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Paramus police responded to the bottom of the ramp from Route 17 North to Route 4 West for a crash involving a cargo transport tractor-trailer, the department said.

There are no reported injuries. The Paramus Fire Department is on scene.

One westbound lane is currently closed, and motorists should expect delays. Additional lane closures and detours will be implemented during the uprighting of the trailer, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Paramus Police Traffic Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.