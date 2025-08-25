Fair 77°

'Major' Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Route 17 In Paramus

A stretch of Route 17 was closed Monday night, Aug. 25 due to a tractor trailer crash in Paramus.

Traffic backs up along Route 17

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Police called it a "major" crash and said it happened in the northbound lanes before Midland Avenue.

Heavy delays were expected.

