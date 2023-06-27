These NJ Celebs Will Get Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Three celebrities with New Jersey roots were among a number of entertainers selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

They are Kevin Feige, Jim Nantz and Jane Krakowski.

Feige was raised in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School. As the producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige is the highest grossing producer of all-time. Combined, the MCU has grossed more than $29 billion worldwide, with no signs of slowing down.

Nantz lived in Colts Neck Township and Marlboro Township, graduating from Marlboro High School. Nantz is the voice of CBS Sports, serving as lead announcer for the Masters Tournament, the NFL and March Madness.

Krakowski was born and raised in Parsippany, attending Parsippany High School. Krakowski won a Tony Award for her performance in "Nine" and won starred on the hit TV shows "Ally McBeal" and "30 Rock and in the movie "National Lampoon's Vacation."

