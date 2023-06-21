Teamwork: NY Teens Nabbed By Paramus, Wyckoff PDs After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash Off Route 208

Paramus Police Officer Slavko Bajovic saw the driver pull a ski mask over his face as he drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra west on Route 4 shortly after 1:30 a.m. June 21, Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

A check of the registration showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Lodi the day before, he said.

The driver “slowed down abruptly, almost coming to a stop, attempting to elude Officer Bajovic,” Guidetti said.

The officer pursued the vehicle onto northbound Route 208 before the driver exited at Grandview Avenue and the Elantra knocked down a utility pole, the chief said.

The quartet then fled on foot, fanning out.

Bajovic and backup Officer William Stallone chased the driver through several backyards before grabbing him, Guidetti said.

Police from surrounding towns and a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 unit converged on the area, leading to the seizure of an underage girl by officers from Wyckoff, the chief said.

Wyckoff Sgt. Ryan Tenney grabbed one of two 18 year olds from New York City, Juan Caba, on Hilltop Lane, Guidetti said.

A few hours later, Wyckoff Officers John Rafferty and Joe Benanti scooped up the remaining fourth suspect, Isaiah Rodriguez, also 18, on Route 208, he said.

Caba and Rodriguez were charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and resisting arrest, the chief said.

The two juveniles were issued delinquency complaints charging them with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest before being released to their guardians, he said.

Rodriguez was released on his own recognizance pending a July 7th first court appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Caba, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

