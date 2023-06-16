Fair 77°

SUV Splits Utility Pole, Busy Paramus Intersection Closed Most Of Day

A driver escaped serious injury when an SUV crashed into and split a utility pole at a busy intersection just off northbound Route 17 in Paramus.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Midland Avenue between Sette Drive and From Road was expected to remain closed until roughly 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, so PSE&G could replace the pole, police said.

The ramp from northbound 17 to Midland Avenue was also closed. 

Traffic was re-routed after the Subaru Outback veered off the road, mounted a guy wire, and slammed into the pole earlier in the day.

The Outback was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Paramus EMS responded along with borough police but wasn't needed.

