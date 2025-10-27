Springsteen Movie Opens In 4th Place At Box Office

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" brought in $9.1 million at the box office this past weekend, debuting in 4th place. The movie was outpaced by new movies, "Chainsaw Man - The Movie," "Regretting You," and the second weekend of "Black Phone 2."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" which stars Jeremy Allen White, is not a traditional biopic but is about the fraught recording about The Boss' seminal 1982 album "Nebraska."

Jeremy Strong co-stars as Springsteen's legendary music manager, Jon Landau. Both White and Strong have received some Oscar buzz for their roles.

The Scott Cooper helmed movie has received a muted reaction from critics, with a 60% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 59 rating at Metacritic, indicating mixed or average reviews.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.