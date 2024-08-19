Mostly Cloudy 74°

Silver Alert Issued For 82-Year-Old Twin Sisters Missing In River Edge

Police have issued a silver alert for a pair of 82-year-old twin sisters in Bergen County.

Gail Soehnlein and Margo Nelson.

 Photo Credit: River Edge PD
Cecilia Levine
Margo Nelson and Gail Soehnlein, both 82, both their home on Bogert Road in River Edge around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, River Edge police said. 

Nelson suffers from dementia, while Soehnlein suffers from a heart condition and early-onset dementia. Neither have their medications with them, police said.

Gail Soehnlein is the driver, and she is operating a 2007 Gray Hyundai Elantra bearing NJ Reg WDB38B. 

Anyone who sees the sisters or their vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1.

