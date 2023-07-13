Light Rain 86°

Shopper, 76, Tells Paramus PD He Was Driven At Gunpoint To Bank, Forced To Withdraw $10,000

Paramus police are trying to corroborate a claim by a 76-year-old man who told them that he was abducted by two robbers at gunpoint and forced to withdraw $10,000 from his bank Thursday afternoon.

The scene at Paramus Town Center around noontime Thursday, July 13.
The scene at Paramus Town Center around noontime Thursday, July 13. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
The Music & Arts store customer said the robbers took him in their car to his bank and then returned him to the Paramus Town Square on eastbound Route 4 after he pulled the cash from an ATM around noontime July 13, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The purported victim described the two robbers as black. One was wearing a tan suit while the other was in a t-shirt and shorts, he said.

Detectives are investigating the man's claim, Guidetti said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help his investigators is asked to call (201) 262-3400. Callers can remain anonymous.

