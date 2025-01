According to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti, the crash happened near 278 Farview Ave. at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The roadway will remain closed in both directions near Haase Avenue for an extended period, the chief said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Paramus Police Department is actively investigating. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

