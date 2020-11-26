COVID-19 Outbreak Closes Paramus Schools Until January

Paramus Public Schools will be closed until January due to high rate of COVID-19 transmission within the schools, district officials said.

In a letter to parents sent Nov. 25, Superintendent Sean P. Adams said the number and frequency of cases have risen to levels that place the district within the state's "very high risk of community transmission" category.

The New Jersey Health Department apparently recommended the district close facilities, after an outbreak was detected by the state's Department of Disease Reporting and Surveillance System.

Paramus Schools' switch to a full-remote learning model will begin Nov. 30. In-person classes are expected to resume Jan. 19.

Have been advised and I am in receipt of notice (copy below) that effective November 30, 2020 the Paramus School... Posted by Mayor Richard LaBarbiera on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

"If rates within our community do not subside, however, we may be forced to extend the full-remote period beyond that date," Adams said, urging community members to follow all health and safety protocols.

"Our case numbers will not decrease if we do not hold ourselves accountable to acting in the interests of the greater good."

Adams did not say how many cases were reported.

