School Van Crashes On Route 17, Teen Student Among 3 Injured

The crash occurred around the morning commute and involved a Honda Odyssey van, which sustained significant damage, Loving said. All three occupants of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Loving.

Paramus EMS transported the victims to Hackensack University Medical Center's main campus for treatment. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene to assist with the transports.

A flatbed tow truck was required to remove both the van and the other vehicle involved in the crash, authorities said. Paramus police officers responded to the scene to investigate and assist with clearing the roadway.

No additional details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

