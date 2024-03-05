Rude! New Jersey Rated One Of Least Polite States In America, Survey Says

In a result that will surprise no New Jersey native, the state was ranked as one of the least polite states in the country, according to a survey by Preply.

Joining New Jersey on the ignominious list were its neighbor in brusqueness, New York, and Nevada, which managed to be ruder than both states, no small feat.

The survey said Arkansas, Georgia and Alabama were the most polite states, according to the survey, though anyone who ever heard someone from there grit their teeth and say, "Well bless your heart," might disagree.

Preply said they surveyed Americans in every state regarding the importance of polite gestures, how often they do these things and apparently New Jersey isn't big on compliments, patient, saying please or thank you or as anyone driving on the Turnpike knows, being a courteous driver.

New Jersey scored 90.8 out of 100 on the survey, while Arkansas netted a 99.3. To view the results, click here.

