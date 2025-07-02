Port Authority Bus Crash Leaves Hundreds Stranded During Morning Rush (Developing)

A dozen people were injured in the crash between at least two buses, NBC New York reported. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, NBC New York said. One of the bus drivers may have suffered a medical emergency, a source told NBC New York.

NJ Transit said bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

All trains will stop at Secaucus, NJ Transit said. NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit rail, New York Waterway at Port Imperial and by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street New York.

Stranded commuters took to X to vent.

