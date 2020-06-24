UPDATE: Motorcyclist Killed In Route 17 Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night on northbound Route 17 in Paramus, borough Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred outside the McDonald's near East Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike, which hit the right-side highway guardrail, the chief said.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A single lane temporarily remained open, although the northbound lanes were expected to be closed for a time for removal of the body and the wreckage and a fatal accident investigation.

