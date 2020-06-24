Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Garfield Motorcyclist, 57, Killed In Route 17 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
police car
Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 57-year-old motorcyclist from Garfield was killed in a crash Wednesday night on northbound Route 17 in Paramus, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred after the rider lost control of his Harley Davidson outside the McDonald's near East Ridgewood Avenue and hit a guardrail shortly before 8 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was thrown into a tree, responders said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A single lane temporarily remained open, although the northbound lanes were expected to be closed for a time for removal of the body and the wreckage and a fatal accident investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

