Breaking News: LEGALIZE IT? NJ Pot Supporters Need To Know Where To Find It On Ballot, Advocates Warn
Runaway Sedan Seriously Injures Helpful Cashier, Customer In Paramus ShopRite Parking Lot

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus EMS
Paramus EMS Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 65-year-old shopper from Hackensack and a cashier helping her load groceries into her car were seriously injured when they were struck by a runaway sedan in the Paramus ShopRite parking lot Saturday night, authorities said.

The 68-year-old driver "reported a mechanical failure" of his 2015 Nissan Versa after he put it into reverse in the lot of the Route 4 supermarket, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Struck along with the customer was the 33-year-old casher from Paterson, he said.

Members of the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps took both women to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, the deputy chief said.

The sedan was impounded for a mechanical check, Guidetti said.

An investigation by Paramus detectives and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was continuing, he said.

