Potential Coronavirus Exposure Temporarily Closes Paramus Private Day School

The Frisch School in Paramus will remain closed until at least Wednesday because dozens of students attended a bat mitzvah last month at a Westchester temple that's been linked to the coronavirus, officials said.

Officials at the Orthodox Jewish school said that visit to Young Israel of New Rochelle potentially exposed the students to the virus, The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

The students — some of whom since gone on a school trip to Canada — began a self-quarantine period earlier this week, Principal Eli Ciner said Thursday.

One of them developed symptoms and was being tested for the virus, he wrote in a letter to the school community.

State health officials on Wednesday asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at Young Israel on Feb. 22-23 to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

The request was directed out of "an abundance of caution," state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

