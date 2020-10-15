PHOTOS: Lodi Woman, Boy Extricated In Route 17 Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Sedans, Pickup

UPDATE: A woman and teenage boy from Lodi had to be cut from their sedan after it was smashed in a multi-vehicle pileup involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon on Route 17, authorities said.

Members of the Paramus Volunteer Rescue Squad extricated the 27-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy after the crash closed the northbound highway around 1:45 p.m.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

It began when a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended the victims’ Nissan Sentra in the right lane of the highway just north of Midland Avenue, Guidetti said.

The Hyundai Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The force of the impact pushed the Sentra into a Ford Ranger pickup truck and then into the center lane, where it was struck and spun around by the Freightliner, the deputy chief said.

Police gave the 26-year-old Old Bridge driver of the Sonata a summons for careless driving, Guidetti said.

The rig pushed the Sentra up against the divider. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

ALL PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Route 17 crash in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The impact spun the Sentra around. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters rescued the victims. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.