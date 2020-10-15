PHOTOS: Lodi Woman, Boy Extricated In Route 17 Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Sedans, Pickup

UPDATE: A woman and teenage boy from Lodi had to be cut from their sedan after it was smashed in a multi-vehicle pileup involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon on Route 17, authorities said.
Members of the Paramus Volunteer Rescue Squad extricated the 27-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy after the crash closed the northbound highway around 1:45 p.m.
Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.
It began when a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended the victims’ Nissan Sentra in the right lane of the highway just north of Midland Avenue, Guidetti said.
The force of the impact pushed the Sentra into a Ford Ranger pickup truck and then into the center lane, where it was struck and spun around by the Freightliner, the deputy chief said.
Police gave the 26-year-old Old Bridge driver of the Sonata a summons for careless driving, Guidetti said.
ALL PHOTOS by Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
