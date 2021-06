Paramus power lines erupted in flames during Tuesday's afternoon thunderstorm.

The blaze broke out at the intersection of Gettysburg Place and Soldier Hill Road at 3:25 p.m., responders told Daily Voice.

Wires caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Paramus Special to Daily Voice

Firefighters were standing by on scene awaiting PSE&G arrival. Power was expected to be out in the evening hours as PSE&G fixes the wires.

The intersection was closed as of 4:45 p.m.

