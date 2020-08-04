Paramus PD: Fiery Route 4 Rollover Crash Caused By OD'ing Heroin User

A fiery Route 4 rollover crash that seriously injured a 91-year-old Maywood woman, among others, was caused by a 22-year-old Ridgewood driver who overdosed on heroin, authorities said.

Police found Michael Brennan drifting out of consciousness outside his Toyota Camry after it struck several cars and a pole on the highway's westbound side between the Garden State Parkway and Paramus Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

They also found two bags of heroin, he said.

Brennan's sedan had slammed into a Buick Lacrosse, which hit a tree, struck several parked cars in the Jack Daniels Audi lot, rolled over and caught fire, Ehrenberg said Wednesday.

Paramus police and dealership staff quickly extinguished the flames, he said.

Removed from the Buick were two Maywood women, one 91 and the other 57.

The older woman suffered serious injuries and her companion moderate injuries, Ehrenberg said. Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

Brennan's Camry also struck a Toyota Highlander occupied by two women, one 46 from Englewood and the other 25 from Teaneck. Both were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what Ehrenberg described as minor to moderate injuries.

Officers and EMTs revived Brennan with Narcan before he was taken to nearby New Bridge Medical Center, the chief said.

He's charged with aggravate assault with a motor vehicle, drug possession, driving while under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and using a phony driver's license.

Paramus police, firefighters, EMTs and Rescue Squad members all responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.