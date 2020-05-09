GOTCHA! Emerson Plumber Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Paramus Pedestrian, 58

An appeal for help on social media produced the tip that led to the capture of a plumber from Emerson who authorities said fled the scene after his car struck and killed a woman early Thursday in Paramus.

Michael Mascaro III, 31, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Saturday.

Mascaro’s Ford hatchback struck the 58-year-old victim on Forest Avenue south of Soldier Hill Road near the Oradell border around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The vehicle then sped south on Forest Avenue before turning right onto westbound Oradell Avenue, Musella said.

The victim was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she died soon after, he said.

Musella renewed calls for help from the public on his office's Facebook and Twitter pages on Friday.

“Following a tip from a concerned citizen who saw a request for information on social media, an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Paramus Police Department led to the identification of [Mascaro] as the driver of the fleeing vehicle,” Musella said.

Mascaro is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and hindering apprehension.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.