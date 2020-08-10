Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Return to your home site

Menu

Paramus Daily Voice serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Cut Roof Of Car To Rescue Driver In Paramus Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters cut the roof off of a sedan that collided with a minivan to extricate the driver Monday evening in Paramus. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. outside of 524 Forest Ave. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The sedan driver was conscious and alert after being extricated, and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The minivan driver was sitting in a chair on the side of the road waiting to be transported. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Firefighters cut the roof off of a sedan that collided with a minivan to extricate the driver Monday evening in Paramus.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. outside of 524 Forest Ave.

The sedan driver was conscious and alert after being extricated, and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The minivan driver was sitting in a chair on the side of the road waiting to be transported.

Paramus police and EMS also responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Paramus Daily Voice!

Serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.