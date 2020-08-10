Firefighters Cut Roof Of Car To Rescue Driver In Paramus Crash

Firefighters cut the roof off of a sedan that collided with a minivan to extricate the driver Monday evening in Paramus.

The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. outside of 524 Forest Ave.

The sedan driver was conscious and alert after being extricated, and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The minivan driver was sitting in a chair on the side of the road waiting to be transported.

Paramus police and EMS also responded.

