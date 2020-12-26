Fight Draws Large Police Presence To Garden State Plaza

A fight drew a large police presence to the Garden State Plaza Saturday evening.

The melee broke out on first floor near the AMC theater around 8:15 p.m.

The Paramus Police Department was assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, along with officers from Ridgewood, Maywood, Rochelle Park and other local departments while diffusing the situation.

Footage of the fight posted to Instagram by user passaicshoefights2 shows what appears to be teenage boys fighting outside stores on the outskirts of the food court.

A video sent to Daily Voice shows dozens of people running from the food court into the parking lot.

No injuries were reported, police said.

A large police presence responded to the Garden State Plaza Saturday night for a fight that started in the food court and spilled out into the parking lot. Special to Daily Voice

