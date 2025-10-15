Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Course Tees Off In Paramus

Pixar Putt, the whimsical 18-hole mini golf course inspired by Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films, is rolling into Paramus later this month.

The interactive experience opens Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Westfield's Garden State Plaza, organizers said in a release.

The colorful pop-up course features themed holes inspired by classics like Toy Story, The Incredibles 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, Brave, WALL-E, and Inside Out.

The course will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $30, with special family four-packs available starting at $26 per person. It will be located on the second floor of the mall near the AMC theater.

For those looking for a night out, Pixar Putt After Dark offers an adults-only experience every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until close for guests 18 and older.

The attraction has drawn crowds nationwide, with past stops in Chicago, Houston, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, and Philadelphia. Its East Coast residency in Paramus follows a run at Disneyland Resort’s Pixar Place Hotel in Anaheim, California.

Pixar Putt is produced by Bailey St. Entertainment and TEG Life Like Touring, two companies known for creating immersive, family-friendly entertainment experiences.

For more information or to book tickets, visit pixarputt.com.

