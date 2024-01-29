Overcast 35°

Paramus Police Officer Struck At Mall By Hit-And-Run Driver

A Paramus police officer was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a car driven by a fleeing suspect Monday night in the lower-level parking garage at the Garden State Plaza, authorities confirmed.

A Paramus police officer suffered a knee injury after being struck by a car driven by a fleeing suspect in the lower-level parking garage at Garden State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 29.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco

"They were looking at suspects who were breaking into cars when a vehicle sped through the parking lot clipping one of the officers" before 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The vehicle -- described by witnesses as a black Honda CRV -- kept going and sped off.

Fellow officers took their colleague to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with a knee injury, responders said.

Guidetti's detectives, meanwhile, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage at the mall just off Routes 4 and 17.

It was the second police officer injured in a crash in Bergen County on Monday.

A Fair Lawn police officer in an unmarked sedan was injured in a collision with an SUV while responding on Monday to a shoplifting at a local CVS.

