Paramus PD Recreates OJ Chase On Route 17 For Ford Bronco Contest

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the department dropped a six-minute video on Instagram reenacting the infamous O.J. Simpson pursuit.

In the spoof, the “victim” is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania, and the “suspect” is none other than the Grinch — a character the department has used in previous videos.

The parody is part of a statewide contest hosted by Paramus All-American Ford.

Police departments across New Jersey are competing for a fully equipped Ford Bronco, which will be awarded to the department whose video gets the most Instagram likes.

The video opens with a fake carjacking before shifting into a slow-speed "chase" on Route 17 complete with aerial footage and tongue-in-cheek nods to the 1994 Simpson case.

Paramus police are urging residents to show their support by liking the video on the department’s Instagram page.

