Paramus Police's New Deputy Chief Cracked Some Of Borough's Biggest Cases

Back in 1994, when Frank Scott was first hired as a Paramus police officer, Robert Guidetti was his assigned training officer.

The two worked nights together, patrolling local streets and highways as Guidetti showed the rookie cop the ropes.

Then, when Guidetti was promoted out of the department's intelligence unit, Scott was brought in to replace him.

Eventually, Scott was promoted again to captain of the detective bureau where he would continue to play a key role in managing and cracking some of the most involved cases in Paramus — just as he did in June of 2000, as a patrol officer when he arrested Danny Gatson, the star player in the James Bond Gang style house burglaries.

Finally, last year, Guidetti was promoted from deputy chief to police chief, and Scott has yet again followed in his footsteps.

That means the dynamic duo is together again.

"Chief Guidetti has always been a mentor and supervisor to me throughout my career and now once again," Scott said. "He will mentor and supervise me in my new role as deputy chief of the Paramus Police Department."

In addition to Scott, 10 other Paramus police officers were promoted. A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held in September.

Scott was born and raised in Harrington Park, where his father was a Harrington Park police sergeant, and many of his family members were volunteer firefighters.

At 18 years old, his family moved to Florida, where Scott became a firefighter EMT himself, then a firefighter paramedic in 1987.

He moved back to New Jersey in 1991, working as a mobile intensive care unit paramedic for Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, and Englewood Hospital until 1994, when he was hired in Paramus.

He climbed the ladder within the department, making detective in 2003, later detective sergeant working in special investigations, detective lieutenant, and finally captain, helming the intelligence and major crimes unit, and overseeing EMS.

"I always liked when things were upside-down," Scott said. It was a chance to make it right. The busier we were, the happier I was."

The thrill of tracking down bad guys and solving crimes rarely left Scott feeling unfulfilled, he said.

"You had to piece things together, interview people and sometimes work on a case for months before you were able to close it," he said.

Scott has worked cooperative jewelry crime investigations with the NYPD Organized Theft Task Force, FBI and during the course of his career, has investigated jewelry crimes with losses in excess of $2 million.

In 1998, Guidetti and Scott worked together on the Valentine Gang, a group of robbers known for smash-and-grabs and high-end jewelry stores.

In 2007, Guidetti, Scott, Detective Sgt. Robert VonSchalscha and Detective Sgt. Kurt Massey lead an investigation into the delivery of 90 pounds of cannabis to a commercial business in Paramus. Together, they tracked the cannabis to California, and ultimately arrested to people.

Guidetti said Scott's impressive record of arrests and expertise make him an "invaluable asset" to the department.

"Deputy Chief Scott's decision-making skills are sound and reliable, qualities that are crucial for the deputy chief position," the chief added. "I am extremely confident in Captain Scott's ability to continue protecting the borough and ensuring the safety of our officers.

"His leadership will undoubtedly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our department.

"I have no doubt that we will work hand-in-hand to achieve our common goal of maintaining the highest standards of public safety."

