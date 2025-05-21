The L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will now set up behind the old Hanna Krause building, next to On The Border, instead of its traditional West Lot home. The change comes as the mall begins construction to create a long-term interim hub for NJ Transit, which is affecting the surrounding lot layout.

The carnival, which raises money for the Paramus Police Department, kicks off Friday, May 23 and runs through Saturday, June 8. Despite the move, it hasn’t lost any of its signature thrill.

“The new location is fantastic," said Tom Popovitch, head safety supervisor for Reithoffer Shows. "It’s better visibility… It was a challenge getting in but I’m in pretty close to the same event I’ve had. It’s a non-issue — if not better.”

“We still were able to put the big rollercoaster in here and the biggest Ferris wheel in the state of New Jersey. It’s fantastic.”

The Wild Mouse rollercoaster and the 120-foot Dutch Wheel are up and will soon be spinning.

“We got rides here, and with no Meadowlands this year — which got canceled — this is going to be the second biggest [carnival] in the state,” Popovitch said. The first is the North Brunswick Youth Festival, he said, noting the additional space.

Even with a tighter layout, Popovitch said nothing was left out.

“The space is smaller but I was able to maneuver around where I got the same amount of rides in," he said.

As for new rides, there are no additions this year, but that’s due to a quirky New Jersey law.

“NJ has a law — you can’t bring [a ride] in until it's five years old,” Popovitch explained. “Can’t even bring it in until it runs in the country. So hard to bring new rides in, but we’re not lacking anything.”

The carnival raises money for local L.E.A.D programming, which in Paramus is helmed in part by Paramus Police Officer Lou Cardone.

Hours (subject to change):

Monday – Saturday: 5 p.m. to close

Sunday: 3 p.m. to close

🎟️ Admission: $5 (tickets for rides and games, and food purchases are sold separately)

🛝 Midway by Reithoffer Shows

🎠 Discounted ride tickets and mega passes available at theleadfest.com

“We’re thrilled to bring the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival back to Paramus especially as we’re celebrating 10 years of success this year,” said Nick DeMauro, L.E.A.D. CEO. “We look forward to bringing awareness to our proven-effective program while the attendees get to enjoy themselves at the carnival.”

