Paramus Husband Mourns Loss Of Wife, Former Courthouse Secretary After Longtime Lupus Battle

Tracy was born in Belleville and grew up in Park Ridge, graduating from Park Ridge High School, her obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website reads. She later worked at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack as a secretary for 10 years, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband, Ilir; her three daughters, Lila, Abigail and Sidney; her mother, Maureen; siblings, Andrew, Megan and Kevin, along with numerous family members and friends, according to her obituary.

"The hardest thing in this world is telling my young children that their mother is never coming back home," Ilir said on a GoFundMe campaign launched for the family. "I am grateful they were given one last chance to say goodbye today. I miss your smile, I miss your laughter, I miss you so much. I will always love you Tracy, until we meet again."

As of Friday, July 5, more than $10,000 had been raised on the campaign.

A funeral service will be held at Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus on Monday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at Our Lady of the Visitation at 10 a.m. She will be buried at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

To view her Tracy's obituary, click here and to view the fundraiser, click here.

