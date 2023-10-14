Rain 51°

SHARE

Paramus Garage Fire Doused

Paramus firefighters made quick work of a detached garage blaze early Saturday afternoon.

The smoky, two-alarm fire ignited in the attic area of the garage on Broad Avenue in Parsamus off North Fairview Avenue near Route 17 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
The smoky, two-alarm fire ignited in the attic area of the garage on Broad Avenue in Parsamus off North Fairview Avenue near Route 17 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Photo Credit: Paramus FD
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The smoky, two-alarm fire ignited in the attic area of the two-car garage on Broad Avenue off North Fairview Avenue near Route 17 around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Firefighters cut their way in and had the blaze knocked in under a half hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Paramus Police Emergency Services unit responded with borough firefighters. Coverage was handled by mutual aid responders.

The Paramus Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE