Paramus Bank Burglar Torches Paterson DPW Building Hours After Release: Police

Jonathan Gardner, of Canastota and Schenectady, NY, was captured on video pouring gasoline on a structure behind the DPW building on 800 Broadway (Pennington Park) in Paterson just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, a spokesperson from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said.

He was found sitting near the scene and was lodged in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated arson, burglary, and criminal mischief.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Gardner had been arrested on Sunday, Sept. 1, for faking a slashing at a Dunkin on Route 17 in Paramus. Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said Gardner called 911 from the parking lot of the Dunkin saying someone with a knife was attacking him.

In actuality, he was burglarizing the Capitol One Bank on Route 17 North.

Officers arriving at the bank around 6 p.m. found a shattered glass front door, a hammer in the vestibule, and damage to the bank's ATM. A bank security officer provided a description of the suspect, which led officers to Gardner.

Officers switched their focus to finding Gardner, who had just been released from questioning.

A Paramus officer spotted Gardner at the Shell Gas Station on Route 17 under the hood of a 2012 black Mercedes Benz with bogus Massachusetts license plates, Guidetti said. Orefice arrested Gardner and transported him to Paramus Police headquarters for processing.

Gardner was charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, false public alarm, and criminal attempt.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.