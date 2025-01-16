Opening Date Set For Route 17 Lidl In Paramus

The store, located at 651 Route 17, will officially open its doors on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 7:40 a.m.

Shoppers eager to explore Lidl’s offerings can fuel up with a freshly baked croissant and coffee before doors open at 8 a.m. The Paramus store will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., giving customers plenty of time to experience what Lidl calls the "Super-EST Market."

The Paramus Lidl promises a shopping experience like no other, featuring a curated selection of private-label products, global imports, and everyday name brands. From fresh produce and imported cheeses to baked goods replenished throughout the day, Lidl is bringing its signature European flair to Bergen County.

Shoppers can also look forward to the “Midl of Lidl” aisle, which features limited-time merchandise that changes weekly, as well as exclusive savings through the MyLidl app. Lidl’s “Love It Guarantee” ensures customers can shop with confidence: if they don’t love a product, they’ll receive a refund and replacement.

Lidl US, a part of the global Lidl brand, operates more than 170 stores along the East Coast and is expanding rapidly. For more information about the grand opening, weekly deals, or the MyLidl app, visit Lidl.com.

This marks Bergen County's fourth Lidl store, with others in Bergenfield, Elmwood Park, and Park Ridge.

