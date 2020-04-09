Priscilla Cedar, 94, Wife Of Former First Congregational Church of River Edge Pastor

Priscilla Wentworth Cedar, 94, Wausau, WI, died April 2, at Stonecrest, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born August 8, 1925 in Sommersworth, NH, daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline (McIntire) Wentworth. On May 29, 1948 she married Robert Cedar in Manchester, NH. He preceded her in death March 6, 2005.

Those who were close to Priscilla know that she generously and wholeheartedly dedicated her life to caring for those around her — as a wife, mother, grandmother, healthcare worker and community member.

In the mid 1940s Priscilla trained to be a dental hygienist at the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston, MA. She worked as a dental hygienist in Worcester and Boston, MA, and then later in Crystal Lake, IL, when her children were old enough for her to return to work.

Her second career began in 1969 when her husband, Bob, graduated from Chicago Theological Seminary and began his second career as an ordained United Church of Christ minister. For the next 30 plus years they served the communities of Ft. Atkinson WI, River Edge, NJ at the First Congregational Church of River Edge, and Freedom, NH.

Priscilla played an active role in church ministry alongside Bob in the churches where he served as pastor, and was involved in countless church-related groups and organizations. These labors of love included roasting and selling peanuts with a group in Fort Atkinson to support the church, women’s circles knitting prayer shawls, numerous church socials and suppers as well as other forms of community outreach and support. And every Sunday, Priscilla could be found singing in the church choir.

Priscilla was a 50-year member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), a philanthropic organization supporting and celebrating the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.

In 2004, Priscilla moved to Wausau, WI after her husband was diagnosed with cancer. She and Bob moved in with their daughter Nancy, who has been Priscilla’s caretaker for these last few years. Priscilla was a member of Wausau’s First United Methodist Church and local PEO Chapter CO.

She is survived by her two children, Nancy Cedar of Wausau, WI and Bruce Cedar (Nonnie Hamovitch) of Brookline, MA. Priscilla was the proud grandmother of five exceptional granddaughters; Tessa Cedar, Arielle Cedar, Emma Cedar, Erin Seybold (Ramsey Meigs) and Kate Seybold (Jake Hauschild).

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Patricia of Nashua, NH, and her brother Carlton of Madbury, NH.

Memorial services will be held at a later date after the Coronavirus quarantine has been lifted. A complete obituary listing the date and place of the memorial service will be published at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her to name to the following:

Online condolences may be expressed at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home , which is in charge of arrangements.

