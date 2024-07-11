Sivori came from a long line of law enforcement, his great-grandfather, grandfather, father and brother, all current or former members of the NYPD. He joined the NYPD in 2005, serving for almost 20 years, his obituary reads.

"He exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and bravery. His colleagues remember him as a compassionate officer who always put others before himself," his obituary reads.

In his free time, he enjoyed barbecues, attending his children's athletic events and trips to Long Beach Island, according to his obituary.

Sivori is survived by his parents, Robert and Joanne, his brother, John, his wife, Lillian and his three young children, Robbie, Nicholas and Leila, according to his obituary.

A cause of death had not been made public.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 11 at the Assyrian Orthodox Church of Virgin Mary in Paramus. He will be buried at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.

