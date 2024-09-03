NY Man Fakes Slashing To Burglarize Route 17 Bank In Paramus, Police Say

Officers were called to the Dunkin at 492 Route 17 North on Sunday, Sept. 1 where Jonathan Gardner, of Canastota, NY, had told authorities he was being held at knifepoint and suffered a slash to his arm while defending himself from an attacker in the parking lot, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Officers Matt Orefice and Kevin Grady were helping detectives in canvassing the area for the suspect involved in the slashing when a burglary alarm was broadcasted from the Capitol One Bank at 464 Route 17 North, Guidetti said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a shattered glass front door, a hammer in the vestibule, and damage to the bank's ATM. A bank security officer provided a description of the suspect, which led officers to determine that the complainant, Gardner, was the suspect involved in the attempted burglary of Capitol One Bank.

Officers switched their focus to finding Gardner, who had just been released from questioning.

Orefice spotted Gardner at the Shell Gas Station on Route 17 under the hood of a 2012 black Mercedes Benz with bogus Massachusetts license plates, Guidetti said. Orefice arrested Gardner and transported him to Paramus Police headquarters for processing.

Gardner was charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, false public alarm, and criminal attempt.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.