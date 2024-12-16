'No Question People Seeing Drones': DHS Secretary Confirms Sightings

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed what many Garden Staters have known for a while: there are drones flying overhead at night.

“There's no question that people are seeing drones,” Mayorkas said on “This Week.” “And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology, to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

Mayorkas said while some of the drone sightings are drones, others are manned aircraft commonly mistaken for drones.

In September 2023, new rules from the Federal Aviation Administration allowed for drones to fly at night, which could account for some of the sightings, Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas called on Congress to give officials additional authority to counter the drone situation. He said he does not believe the drones are from a foreign country and said they will act swiftly if a drone flies over restricted air space.

“It is our job to be vigilant in the federal government with our state and local partners on behalf of the American public,” Mayorkas said. “And we can assure their safety by reason of that vigilance. We've deployed personnel, technology, and if there is any reason for concern, we will communicate with the American public accordingly."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he and his wife saw drones over his house at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. He said people throughout the state have been approaching him demanding answers.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before and I’ve been living at that house for 30 years,” Christie said on "This Week." "“I’ve lived in New Jersey my whole life. This is the first time that I’ve noticed drones over my house. When people see this kind of activity, it’s a newish technology to most people, and they’re worried about it and concerned. It’s a lack of communication from the government at the federal and state level that’s at fault here.”

Christie called for New Jersey State Police to have the authority to shoot the drones down.

To watch the broadcast, click here.

