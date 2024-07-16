Fair 92°

SHARE

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Convicted Of Corruption

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on corruption charges Tuesday, July 16.

Bob Menendez has been found guilty of corruption.

Bob Menendez has been found guilty of corruption.

 Photo Credit: Senator Bob Menendez Facebook/U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York
Sam Barron

The jury found Menendez, a Democrat, guilty on all 16 counts after prosecutors accused him of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors

Menendez, a power broker in Hudson County and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had professed his innocence. The senator, first appointed in 2006, had already ruled out running as a Democrat in this year's election, but said he was considering an independent bid.

A search of Menendez and his wife's Harrison home and safe deposit box in June 2022 produced $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash, according to the indictment. Nadine Menendez, the senator's wife, was also indicted.

This is the second time Menendez faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE