NJ Election Meeting 'Zoom Bombed' With Hateful Rhetoric, Pornographic Images

The commission was holding the meeting to select sponsors for two gubernatorial debates between Democratic nominee Rep. Mickie Sherrill and her opponent, Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, along with one debate between the lieutenant governor candidates.

While WABC-TV New York/WPVI-TV Philadelphia/Rutgers Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy was making its presentation, they were interrupted by alarms, ringtones and explosions, Politico reported.

Pornographic images and a swastika began popping up on users screens, as a song that repeated the n-word began playing, Politico said. The meeting then ended.

Thomas Prol, the head of the ELEC, vowed the people who hacked the meeting would be prosecuted, calling it a "shocking breach of public trust."

"I have asked the offices of the NJ Governor and NJ Attorney General to open an investigation," Prol said on social media. "They have put their top investigators on the hack that occurred. On behalf of my fellow commissioners and myself, I say this to those responsible: You will not disrupt democracy in New Jersey. We will find you and prosecute you.

The meeting was rescheduled for Tuesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. with "safeguards" in place, Prol said.

"“My office is aware of the disruption of Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Election Law Enforcement Commission, and the incident is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Justice," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our democratic process.”

To view the Politico story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.