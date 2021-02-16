Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Victim Seriously Injured In Stabbing Outside Paramus Whole Foods

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the stabbing at the Bergen Town Center off Route 4.
At the scene of the stabbing at the Bergen Town Center off Route 4. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A man was stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot at Bergen Town Center, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m.

"It's non-fatal at the moment," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice a little over an hour later.

There was no immediate word whether the assailant had been captured.

Maywood police took the responding lead because the side of the parking lot where the stabbing occurred -- between the Whole Foods and Ulta Beauty store -- is in their borough. 

Paramus police were assisting.

Depending on whether or not the victim survives, the case could end up with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which also was notified.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

