Victim Seriously Injured In Stabbing Outside Paramus Whole Foods

UPDATE: A man was stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot at Bergen Town Center, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m.

"It's non-fatal at the moment," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice a little over an hour later.

There was no immediate word whether the assailant had been captured.

Maywood police took the responding lead because the side of the parking lot where the stabbing occurred -- between the Whole Foods and Ulta Beauty store -- is in their borough.

Paramus police were assisting.

Depending on whether or not the victim survives, the case could end up with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which also was notified.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

