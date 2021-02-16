Victim Seriously Injured In Stabbing At Bergen Town Center

UPDATE: A man was stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot at Bergen Town Center, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m.

There was no immediate word whether the assailant had been captured.

Maywood police took the responding lead because the side of the parking lot where the stabbing occurred -- near the Ulta Beauty store and Ruth's Chris Steak House -- is in their borough.

Paramus police were assisting. The call had originally come in from outside the Whole Foods on their side of the lot.

Depending on whether or not the victim survives, the case could end up with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which also was notified.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

