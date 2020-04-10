UPDATED: These 42 New Jersey ShopRite Stores Reported Coronavirus-Positive Workers

Nearly two dozen ShopRite stores in New Jersey have workers sickened by coronavirus and three with employees showing symptoms of the virus, the grocer said.

Some have been updating their Facebook pages when an employee tests positive.

None of the workers who tested positive remain at work and those who were in close contact with them were ordered to self-quarantine, ShopRite said.

The stores with employees who tested positive for coronavirus are in:

Aberdeen

Bloomfield

Brick

Brooklawn

Byram

Carteret

Chatham

Clark

Clinton

East Orange

East Windsor

Elizabeth

Englewood

Fair Lawn

Flemington

Garwood

Howell

Lincoln Park

Livingston

Manahawkin

Manchester

Millburn

Morristown

New Milford

Newark

Newton

North Bergen

Northvale

Oakland

Old Bridge

Palisades Park

Parsippany

Perth Amboy

Phillipsburg

Ramsey

Spottswood

Toms River

Wall

Wallington

Watchung

Wayne

West Caldwell

Stores in Bayonne, Passaic, Hillside, Little Falls and Sparta reported having workers suspected with cases of the virus.

The company is not permitted to release names, schedules or the departments the employees worked in.

