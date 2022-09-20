UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit

UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes.

Paramus Police Officer Kevin Grady began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

Teaneck police headed to the scene after the Audi collided with a civilian's vehicle four or so miles away on eastbound Route 4 at River Road in Teaneck.

Paramus police remained with that vehicle as the suspects exited the highway onto southbound River Road with other units in pursuit. No serious injuries were reported.

River Edge police reported finding the Audi empty in a parking lot at nearby FDU.

Teaneck police flushed the mud-spattered trio out of the weeds moments later at the Spirit Bridge, a pedestrian span over the Hackensack River that links Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Teaneck and Hackensack campuses.

The driver, Quason Robbins, 20, was charged with resisting arrest by flight, Guidetti said. He and passenger Zaquan Wright, 19, were both charged with receiving stolen property, the deputy chief said.

The underage teen was turned over to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and brought to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark on an active warrant, he said.

Robbins also received motor vehicle summonses for reckless, careless and unsafe driving, as well as for being unlicensed, Guidetti said.

