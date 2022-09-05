Two Police Cars, Stolen Sedan Towed Following Paramus Labor Day Pursuit, Crash

Two Paramus police cars and a stolen sedan all had to be towed following a damaging Labor Day pursuit that ended with several occupants in custody.

The pursuit apparently came down Farview Avenue and ended in the rear of the DCH Paramus Honda Prep Center on Pleasant Avenue off Route 17 around 11 a.m.

Four and possibly five suspects -- all believed to be juveniles -- were quickly seized.

At least one person involved in the incident had to be hospitalized, although it wasn't immediately clear whether that was an officer or suspect.

The BMW sedan, with New York license plates, was towed along with two Paramus police cruisers.

Rochelle Park police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.