Trucker Freedom Convoy Passes Through Bergen County (PHOTOS)

If a planned massive convoy of trucks turns into mostly cars, SUVs and pickups honking clown horns, does it make a sound?

Parts of Route 17 were briefly closed as the North Jersey leg of a "freedom" convoy rolled through the area Saturday, March 5, as part of a national protest headed to the nation's capital.

Throngs of supporters lined up along the highway and stationed on overpasses. Some waved flags or gave the thumbs up with one hand and held a cellphone in the other, recording the speedy procession.

Loosely modeled after protests of COVID mandates and related restrictions in Canada, three streams of vehicles -- one in the north of the state, two others in the south -- headed to either the New Egypt Speedway or the Salem County Fairgrounds for a pair of rallies Saturday.

There was some confusion over where the participants were then going to join the mother of all convoys in Washington, DC.

Organizers of the New Jersey group said they had no formal plans to head south, although some social media posts indicated otherwise.

The organizers had also asked participants and supporters to remain “non-political,” eschewing signs for or against particular politicians.

Fat chance.

They also said they didn't intend to shut down highways, as their long-haul brethren in Canada did.

No problem there.

Some drivers shook their heads in frustration Saturday when they found Route 17 entrance ramps temporarily closed by concerned police.

They didn't have all that long to wait.

Those who turned out included a Carlstadt mother and her two sons who brought American and Ukrainian flags. Standing with them in Rochelle Park, the mom said that she, Adrian and Anthony were demonstrating support for all types of freedoms -- not just in the United States.

