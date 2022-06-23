SUV Plunges From Car Carrier, Collides With Sedan On Route 17

An SUV fell off a car carrier and collided with a sedan on northbound Route 17 on Thursday.

The Range Rover apparently got loosened and came crashing down at the Midland Avenue overpass in Paramus, colliding with a Honda Civic around 8:30 a.m.

Both vehicles ended up being towed.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the sedan's occupants.

The northbound highway was closed from Century Road to Midland Avenue before being reopened at 9 a.m.

Members of the Paramus Police Emergency Service Unit were among the responders.

